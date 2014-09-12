Stay Connected

Rauner campaign attracts MC senior

September 12, 2014

Bruce Rauner, the Republican nominee for Illinois’ gubernatorial race, is unapologetic for his success as a “self-made” businessman.

In October 2012, Rauner retired from the private equity firm Golder, Thoma, Cressey (GTCR) where he worked for more than 30 years, most recently as Chairman.

Since his early days at GTCR, Rauner has amassed a vast personal wealth, $6 million of which he donated to his campaign for governor. This set a record for an Illinois governor’s race, setting up his campaign with roughly $14 million.

According to his campaign website, “Bruce isn’t interested in a political career. He is running for governor because he loves Illinois and refuses to stand by while career politicians drive it into the ground.”

On Tuesday, the Democratic incumbent Gov. Pat Quinn and Rauner squared off in a televised forum before the Chicago Tribune’s editorial board. They went back and forth for nearly 90 minutes, in which Quinn criticized Rauner’s business dealings and Rauner accused Quinn of failing to revive the state’s business climate.

This session aside, the candidates are expected to participate in three debates before the Nov. 4 election.

Senior communication studies student Phil Buckwinkler is currently working for the Rauner campaign; the third campaign he has worked on in the last three years.

“I have never been on a more professional and honest operation in my entire life,” said Buckwinkler.

“It has proven to be a great opportunity for me because many of my day-to-day tasks involve direct application of the knowledge I’ve learned with the communication major.”

Elisha French, a 2014 graduate of Monmouth College, has also been highly involved in the Rauner campaign.

“In the Galesburg office, Elisha has done a great job recruiting volunteers who are dedicated to winning this November,” Buckwinkler said.

According to a June CBS News/NYT/YouGov poll posted on RealClearPolitics, Rauner holds 46 percent of the vote, compared with Quinn’s 43 percent.

“I think Rauner has a great chance of winning because the people of Illinois are ready for someone new, regardless of party loyalties,” Buckwinkler said. “Bruce isn’t a politician, just someone who recognizes the need for real change for a positive future.”

Elizabeth Meyer

Courier News Editor