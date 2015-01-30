Stay Connected

i-Student Files

You might recognize sophomore Nadine Waran by her waist length locks, lively expressions, and positive aura that all follow her wherever she is seen on campus. You may not know that she plays three instruments, is fluent in four languages, has travelled to five different countries and has an uncountable number of dreams.

Waran kept the smile on her face as she patiently spelled out the name of her home city: K-U-A-L-A L-U-M-P-U-R, the capital of Malaysia in Southeast Asia. Waran has travelled to Switzerland, Thailand and the United Kingdom and has been consistently studying abroad since she was 17 years old. She spent over three years in western Germany where she studied business and was enrolled at Modern Music School where she began developing her vocal skills.

Waran’s mother is a Monmouth College graduate of 1988. While she adored studying in Europe, she was more than eager to get started at her mother’s alma mater. She said, “As soon as I got the ‘yes’ from Monmouth, I was like, ‘yep, let’s drop Germany, let’s go to the U.S.!’”

Waran is a creative spirit. While making the transition from Germany to the States, she decided to put her business studies on hold to focus on her passion for music. She has picked up a double major in English as well. “My father encouraged me to relax, do whatever I felt was right for me to do, and told me that I could always come back to doing business,” she said.

Whether she is participating in her music classes, playing the piano, strumming the guitar, writing lyrics or singing her heart out in Chorale, much of Waran’s life revolves around music.

When asked what she ultimately wanted to do with this enthusiasm for music, her face beamed and she took a breath before saying, “Okay, I’ve always had this idea. I want to start a music school in Malaysia and hopefully I could branch out into Germany…students can come in and I can a hire a variety of instructors so they can learn whatever they want, whatever genre they want.”

The relationships that Waran has built at Monmouth College are something she will treasure forever. She appreciates how the professors treat their students and expressed gratitude towards her voice coach Tim Pahel and advisor Carolyn Suda for always being great mentors to her.

Waran has made many lifelong friends at the college. Greek may not be one of the many languages she speaks, but she did find a second home when she pledged membership to the sorority Pi Beta Phi, which she said “has been really welcoming.”

She recommends studying abroad to anyone who is thinking about doing so.

“Being able to come to a different country, you’re able to not just expand your knowledge through books and academic-wise, you actually get to grow and learn so much more when you’re immersed in a different culture.”

Hannah Maloney

Contributing Writer