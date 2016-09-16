Stay Connected

Cross Country women 9th, men 10 at Les Duke Invite

September 16, 2016

Last Saturday, The Fighting Scots Cross Country team came home strong after both men’s and women’s team finished in the top 10 at the Les Duke Invitational in Grinnell, Iowa.

On the women’s side, junior Joanna Podosek finished fourth on the 6K course, running a 24:41, less than 30 seconds behind a second place finish. Sophomore Caitlyn Allen ran a 26:19 to take 33rd, while sophomore Kate Saulcy finished 39th in 26:36. Juniors Kelci Foss and Amy Wollenburg finished in 27:26 and 28:33 respectively, while Sophomores Jessica Salinas and Natalia Bobak ran a 28:04 and 28.38.

Junior Cooper Pauley led the men’s side, finishing the 8K course with a time of 29:10.4, placing 30th. Sophomore Tate Heiple wasn’t far behind, finishing 47th with a 29:49.8. Sophomore Tyler Bland was the Scots’ third highest scorer, finishing the 8K in 30:47.1. Freshman Joe Stewart ran a 31:04.2, with sophomore Jay Gray running a 30:29. Freshman Tanner Heiple and sophomore Bryent Van De Wostine were the last scorers for the Scots, finishing in 31:28.6 and 31:35.3 respectively. Senior Dustin Watts just barely missed a scoring run with a 31:40.8

“The meet went well place wise for a lot of our runners,” said Pauley. “It was a very muddy course so times were very slow. Even with the conditions being bad I thought the men and women both competed well. It was a good starting point and we are looking forward to doing even better as it gets closer to conference.”

“It’s a little hard to tell how we’re doing as a team from this meet because of the rain,” said Tate Heiple. “The course was really hilly as well, so running on muddy hills slowed down times. Place wise I think we did well. We finished two spots lower than last year but there were a few more teams this year so I think we did pretty well, but there is a lot more room for improvement.”

The Scots will be running again on September 23 when they take on the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational in Rock Island.

Cristian Corbett

Co-Editor in Chief