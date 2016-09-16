Stay Connected

How to stay organized: room & desk

September 16, 2016

In the midst of all the chaos that goes on in the life of the modern college student, it is important to have everything on your side to help you stay organized and on top of your to-do list. An organized home base makes it easier to make more time for all of the out of class activities that you want to partake in at night and on the weekends. Here are a few things you can do to be a more successful and organized student and impress all of your peers.

1.Create a board displaying your goals for the week, month, or semester!

Setting goals for yourself if the best way to keep yourself motivated and ontop of your tasks.

2.Use shower rings on a hanger to organize scarves.

Scarves are one of the hardest things to store in an organized mannor. Grab some shower rings from the dollar store and thow them on a hanger to store in your closet.

3.Use toilet paper rolls to organize pens, pencils, markers, or makeup on your desk.

Not only does it free up some space on your desk, but it makes your desk appear much more organized.

4.Cut down on the clutter and organize your drawers by using cardboard, wood, or boxes to separate items.

5.Decorate your phone charger with washi tape.

A lot of people in the dorms will have the same charger, so decorate yours with Washi Tape so they won’t get mixed up!

6.Put away your things in the same spot to make it easier to find the next time you need them.

7.Use washi tape to label special events, days or breaks in your planner or on your calendar.

8.Make a beauty tool holder.

Grab some PVC pipes from a local hardware store and make a convenient storage unit for your beauty tools.

9.Use a cork board to post things on your wall for easy reminders.

Find framed cork or buy a role and cut your own shape to create an easy and stylish way to post important notes, photos, and flyers.

10.Give each course its own binder, folder, and notebook.

For every class you have, get a designated binder to make organizing papers, assignments, and notes easier and meet your deadlines without any confusion. Store each classes’ binder with the others that fall on the same days.

You don’t have to be neat and tidy to be organized. Being organized is about finding everything that you need, when you need it and getting everything done when it is due.

Kallie DiTusa

Graphics/Layout Editor