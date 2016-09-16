Stay Connected

How to Survive Monmouth 101

September 16, 2016

Freshmen, you are finally all settled into your “home away from home,” experiencing the stresses of daily assignments and college lectures, all while learning time management. The food definitely is not your mother’s, but you have met lifelong friends and in the meantime have struggled to stay afloat with everyday college life. It is okay. It does get better, and to help, we have published some advice, tips, and secrets that can help you survive your freshman year at good ol’ MC.

First, when it comes to a meal plan, remember that flex really allows for more flexibility. The more flex you have, the more mochas you can purchase at Einstein’s or ice cream you can get in Scots Market.

Speaking of Einstein’s, you will make a great investment by purchasing the plastic, reusable cup for your coffee. Not only does it help with your green thumb, but it also saves money on every refill. As the semester rolls on, you will be going back for fourths.

With all the coffee, a bathroom should not be too far from your mind. A helpful tip, go to the Huff or to the library. These restrooms are visited less frequently than your communal dorm lavatories and if you see a blue toilet, you are the first to use it post-scrubbing bubbles.

Once you have finished your business, make sure you take care of business. Do your homework. Do not procrastinate. Easier said than done, but there are many resources available to help. Visit the Writing Center, go to tutoring, seek an academic coach, and attend study tables. Keep your syllabi close and your professors closer, they will help you when they see effort.

If you need a break from all the studying be sure to visit the zebra that is located just outside of town. Bring your friends or bond with teammates while you take numerous selfies on Snapchat with the beloved animal.

Upon arriving back to campus, if you can’t find a parking spot, park in a free lot, further away from campus and contact campus security. If they are not preoccupied, they will pick you up and drop you off at your intended destination.

Then, call up one of the many pizza places located in town and ask for the college special. You may get some breadsticks or a couple dollars off your pizza, but in college, every penny saved is a penny earned. Since Taco Bell is not open past 10 p.m., pizza is your best, and almost only option.

And lastly, if you do not know by now, us Fighting Scots use slang understood by our campus only. The CSB for example is the Center for Science and Business. The caf is where we dine on fried ravioli and endless cereal. Pattee is the same thing as North. BowTown really is just a fancy word for Bowers. “Up the hill” often refers to the underclassmen dorms and the “‘Jou” is where you will one day spend your Wednesday nights, so save up your quarters. As Destiny’s Child once sang “I’m a survivor, I’m not gon’ give up,” you got this!

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer