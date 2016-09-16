Stay Connected

Long lunch line causes dismay among students

For both students and employees at Monmouth College, Monday through Friday at 11:50 a.m. is a stressful time. This is the time when the “Intro to Liberal Arts” classes conclude, and a majority of the freshmen class goes to eat at the Café. The stampede of hungry students bustle into one line eagerly awaiting their lunch.

There is only one problem: The line has been consistently going outside the doors of Stockdale and almost into the doors of the McMichael Residence Hall. This problem was not apparent last year.

With students on a tight schedule, tensions begin to rise and moods begin to change when they see an unmoving line coming from the Café. Senior Shayne Stone says, “The line is ridiculously long. After being here four years, I’ve never seen it become this much of a problem. One major problem is the cards are not scanning well anymore!” Shayne also noted that some of his friends’ cards will work perfectly fine at Einsteins and Scots Market but not in the Café.

There is one other potential problem that arises when the lunch line is too long, and that is being late for class. Sophomore Sarah Wright commented, “I think it’s making [the students] run late to class or taking valuable time away from studying and other activities.” There are so many different classes and times for those classes here at Monmouth, and students sometimes only have fifteen minutes for lunch.

Although it may appear that the school is not reacting to the complaints of the student body, it is. The Director of Dining Services, Angela Stodolkiewicz, gave some information on what is currently happening behind the scenes.

“I have been in contact with Andy Davis, director of security, about the fact that many of the newly printed cards this year are not scanning well.” Stodolkiewicz continued to say that a new scanner has been obtained. Little is known when the new scanner will be implemented.

The school does take into consideration the thoughts of its students, and only time will tell if the lines will become shorter or remain the same.

Riley Hess

News Editor