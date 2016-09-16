Stay Connected

The ins and outs of being vegetarian at college

September 16, 2016

How do you not eat meat? Is it hard? Although living on a college campus doesn’t make it harder to not eat meat, it sure makes it a lot more difficult to find a variety of vegetarian options.

“Transitioning into a vegetarian during college has actually gone really well so far,” says Gianna Miceli, a recently new vegetarian. “There aren’t that many options here in Monmouth but I left Bdubs without getting any wings the other day. If I can do that, I think I’m on a good path.”

Being a vegetarian at home does give you opportunities to eat more of a variety of vegetarian foods, but it is possible to survive college as a herbivore. Bellow are some useful tips for the aspiring (or current) vegetarians on campus.

Einstein’s and pasta are your friends: Einstein’s has some really great vegetarian options and they serve a variety of vegetables like spinach, asparagus, and mushrooms with their bagels. The pasta station downstairs also has some great veggies to spice up your pasta.

Do not eat the same thing everyday: Since we don’t have the downstairs salad place anymore, the salad bar in the cafeteria will be your best friend. Don’t forget that they also make veggie burgers in the caf upon request. Try to mix things up every now and then so you don’t get bored. Adding a different dressing or a variety of veggies helps make your plate less boring.

Cook when you can: If you have the resources to make your own food, do it when you can. Looking up some yummy recipes online helps keep things fresh.

Dairy makes everything fun: Not only are dairy products good sources for vegetarian-friendly protein, they also help make foods more interesting if you are bored with vegetables.

Take your vitamins: It can be difficult to receive the nutrients you need when you don’t eat the foods rich in stuff like protein. Nuts, avocados, and egg whites help fill that void, but taking vitamins help vegetarians get the sufficient amount of nutrients we need.

Maria Magallon

Contributing Writer