Stay Connected

Women’s tennis hosts first matches of season

September 16, 2016

Women’s tennis competed for the first time this season this past weekend. They faced off Saturday morning against Lawrence University at home. The women started off slow in their first two singles matches, but Morgan Holle forced a third set when she took on Annie Harincar from Lawrence. She came up short in the first set 7-6 but then came back and won the second set 6-2. Harincar finally got the best of Holle in the third set 10-4. The women fell to Lawrence as they lost all six singles competitions and their three doubles competitions.

The Scots had a short break before they played Ripon College later in the day. Katherine Hinman had two close sets with Ripon’s Maddie VandenHouten but lost 7-5 and 6-3. Monmouth did not force a third set in any of their six singles competitions. Juniors Katherine Hinman and Morgan Holle lead the way in winning one of Monmouth’s doubles matches 9-7. Carolyn Scherpe and Simone Johnson battled with Ripon in another doubles match but got beat 8-3. The Scots lost two out of three doubles matches as they fell to Ripon 8-1.

Monmouth had a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday morning when they faced off in a home match against St. Norbert. The Fighting Scots lost all singles competitions, the closest one being Rachel Leifheit’s 6-2, 6-0 loss to St. Norbert’s Katherine Ake.

Katherine Hinman and Rachel Leifheit tried to get Monmouth off to a good start in the doubles competitions but fell short. They lost 8-2 and then the Scots got shutout in their final two doubles competitions. Monmouth fell to St. Norbert 9-0.

The women’s tennis team will head to Iowa next Saturday. They have a match at Cornell College at 9 a.m. and then will head over to Grinnell College for a 3 p.m. match.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor