Stay Connected

Fall date ideas
September 23, 2016
FALL in love with these Autumn date ideas that are sure to leave your significant other or your best friends entertained. Before cuffing season officially starts, be sure to enjoy the dwindling days of outside activities before you hibernate for the winter. Who says you had to spend a lot of money? Listed below are local, small businesses that are close and affordable! Have a nice trip and see you next fall!
A trip to Steer, Illinois, just north of Peoria will bring you a full day of excitement! Tanner’s Orchard is THE place to go this fall. At Tanner’s you’ll be able to:
Pick Apples right off the tree
Pumpkins patch
Visit the petting zoo
Get lost in the corn maze
Ride a pony
Have a dinner date!
Take your date through the 40 acres of Autumn playground that includes but are not limited to:
Mini Golf
Gem Mining
Go-Carts
Wagon Rides
A Harvest Hall
If that is too far to drive to, or you have already been, stay a little closer and visit Country Corner in Alpha, Illinois, just north on U.S. 150. Open every day, be sure to visit after class or spend the weekend there! You’ll have fun taking part in
Picking strawberries
Zombie paintball
Using the corn cannon
Hiking along the timber trail
Riding cow trains
Sitting along a hayrack ride
Competing in duck races
Picking pumpkins
Visiting the bee patch
Wildlife Prairie Park, a zoological park, is home to many animals but is transformed each fall for Harvest Days. Located in Peoria, Illinois, you not only can visit the animals but enjoy seasonal activities as well:
Create fall themed crafts
Learn how to make cider
Take a ride on a tractor
Cruise along in a barrel
Feed the animals
If you don’t feel like traveling at all, you can always go to your local grocery store or street vendor to purchase pumpkins and gourds. Be sure to carve them or paint them. Keep the seeds and bake them! Make caramel apples, pies, and drink apple cider. Rake leaves and then jump in them. Watch numerous scary movies together. Host a bonfire and make s’mores. Go to a football game or cheer on your favorite team on Sunday Funday! Go on a scenic drive or haunted housing, make costumes together and trick-or-treat for UNICEF, then host a costume party! Plan a date in the park and then stargaze. Wake up early and go hunting, then stuff a scarecrow to decorate for the season. Enjoy each other’s company this season and fall in love.
Tessa Jones
Contributing Writer