Stay Connected

Fall date ideas

September 23, 2016

FALL in love with these Autumn date ideas that are sure to leave your significant other or your best friends entertained. Before cuffing season officially starts, be sure to enjoy the dwindling days of outside activities before you hibernate for the winter. Who says you had to spend a lot of money? Listed below are local, small businesses that are close and affordable! Have a nice trip and see you next fall!

A trip to Steer, Illinois, just north of Peoria will bring you a full day of excitement! Tanner’s Orchard is THE place to go this fall. At Tanner’s you’ll be able to:

Pick Apples right off the tree

Pumpkins patch

Visit the petting zoo

Get lost in the corn maze

Ride a pony

Have a dinner date!

Take your date through the 40 acres of Autumn playground that includes but are not limited to:

Mini Golf

Gem Mining

Go-Carts

Wagon Rides

A Harvest Hall

If that is too far to drive to, or you have already been, stay a little closer and visit Country Corner in Alpha, Illinois, just north on U.S. 150. Open every day, be sure to visit after class or spend the weekend there! You’ll have fun taking part in

Picking strawberries

Zombie paintball

Using the corn cannon

Hiking along the timber trail

Riding cow trains

Sitting along a hayrack ride

Competing in duck races

Picking pumpkins

Visiting the bee patch

Wildlife Prairie Park, a zoological park, is home to many animals but is transformed each fall for Harvest Days. Located in Peoria, Illinois, you not only can visit the animals but enjoy seasonal activities as well:

Create fall themed crafts

Learn how to make cider

Take a ride on a tractor

Cruise along in a barrel

Feed the animals

If you don’t feel like traveling at all, you can always go to your local grocery store or street vendor to purchase pumpkins and gourds. Be sure to carve them or paint them. Keep the seeds and bake them! Make caramel apples, pies, and drink apple cider. Rake leaves and then jump in them. Watch numerous scary movies together. Host a bonfire and make s’mores. Go to a football game or cheer on your favorite team on Sunday Funday! Go on a scenic drive or haunted housing, make costumes together and trick-or-treat for UNICEF, then host a costume party! Plan a date in the park and then stargaze. Wake up early and go hunting, then stuff a scarecrow to decorate for the season. Enjoy each other’s company this season and fall in love.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer