Stay Connected

Fighting Scots take on Central Dutch

September 23, 2016

Despite letting an three intense games slip away to the Central Dutch, Scots volleyball showed great promise for future success. Head Coach Kari Shimmin, has proven her recruiting skills worthy, as she raises a young team that’s loaded with potential. The young guns showed their strength throughout a competitive game, but the senior and upperclassmen leadership brought on heavily by Hayle Hintz (Sr.), who led in points with 7.5, and Justine Bodenhamer (Sr.), who supplied three great digs and three spikes, was too obvious to ignore. Their maturity led to great comebacks and close games in all three matches, resulting in a heartbreaking 26-24 loss in overtime to conclude the third match.

A few standout players included: Laura “The Hammer” Dulee (Fr.) who batted .1000 on the attack side of the ball after three spike attempts, Becca Dabrowski (So.) who owned the net with her cheeky ball taps, and Anissa Jackson (Fr.) who tied for first in the digs category with eight total.

Allie Gustafson (So.) also caught my attention as being the most dynamic weapon on either side of the net. From her bullet serves to the wood she laid on the ball with every spike, she impressed me most with her sleek style and grace. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to cut into Allie’s busy study schedule, in order to gather her insight on the status of these rising stars. She expressed her high hopes for the squad by stating, “We’re a young team being driven by outstanding senior and upperclassmen leadership, that has provided a smooth transition to the collegiate level of competition, for my fellow teammates and I. Our coaching staff has also cultivated a team culture that allows for cohesiveness among players to blossom. I can honestly say, I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to play alongside with.”

The Scots volleyball record reflects a false image of the capabilities and potential their volleyball team possesses. I was thrilled with excitement from watching their tenacity and drive to win, as they erased large deficits and played a very tough Central Dutch team down to the wire.

Sam Motta

Contributing Writer