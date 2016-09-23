Stay Connected

Men’s Soccer take down Rams in first conference match

September 23, 2016

Last Thursday, the Fighting Scots men’s soccer team faced the Cornell Rams in their first conference match-up of the season.

In the first half, freshman Martin Zafirov scored the Scots’ first goal of the season, with an assist from Agustin Miranda and slipping it past the Rams’ keeper in the 30th minute. Monmouth held Cornell to just one first half shot and entered halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The Rams’ defense tightened in the final 45 minutes, but the Scots managed to stay afloat when junior Justin Seeley set up sophomore Romahn Clark for his first goal of the season in the 71st minute. Freshman Lucas Sondgeroth deposited the clincher as Monmouth outshot the rams 8-3.

“I think we played much better as a team against Cornell,” said senior Brad Dulee. “We have been improving every game since the start of the season, and everyone was ready to go for our first conference game at home. The offense is starting to click for us and the defense was solid for the shutout.”

“We had very unselfish plays to score on the first two goals,” said Lucas Sondgeroth. “In both cases we had very good running off of the ball and unselfishness to get the runners the ball.”

Despite a successful win against the Rams, the team still has room for improvement.

“We still need to communicate for the full 90 minutes,” said Sondgeroth. “We string together great chunks of the game but so far there has always been a lapse here and there that can be taken advantage of.”

“As I team I believe we will continue to improve as the season progresses, with the rookies gaining more game-time experience. I believe if we continue to put together 90 minutes of good soccer our season should look promising,” said senior Carlos Ruiz.

“We are starting to do much better up top and we were able to score some goals, so that is always a highlight for us,” Dulee continued. “I think our commitment as a team was great, and starting off conference at home with a win is exactly what we needed.”

After a week off of competition, the Scots will be taking on Ripon and St. Norbert this weekend.

Cristian Corbett

Co-Editor in Chief