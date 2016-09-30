Stay Connected

Annual crime statistics released

September 30, 2016

This past Wednesday, the college released the annual crime and fire safety report for the 2015 school year. In order to participate in federal financial aid programs under the Clery Act, institutions of higher education are required to release information on crime that occurs on or near their respective campuses. Created in response to the murder of Jeanne Clery at Lehigh University in 1986, the law requires colleges and universities to be more transparent about criminal activity on campus. According to the Monmouth College page, it is policy to get the data released by October 1st, which they accomplished this year.

According to the data released on September 29th, cases of reported rape were down to one case in the 2015 academic year from four cases in both 2014 and 2013. However, cases of forcible sex offenses-fondling were up to four in 2015 from one case in 2014. Dating violence was also up to five cases in 2015 from two in 2014. A total of 59 cases of liquor law violations and 28 cases of drug law violations also occurred on campus in 2015.

However, the crime report may not tell the full story of unlawful occurrences on campus. Many incidents are handled in-house by the college, which the school is not required to report, painting a possibly incomplete picture of campus safety. The college is only required to report crimes that involve the Monmouth Police Department or other law enforcement agencies. Faculty members also received an email from Associate Dean of Students Mohsin Masood a month before the report was released, asking for any unreported crimes that occurred on or near campus.

Jacob Marx

Political Editor