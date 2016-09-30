Stay Connected

Bench players big factor at Augustana Invite

September 30, 2016

Last weekend, injuries seemed to take center-stage at the volleyball invitational at Augustana College. With two valuable starters riding the bench, including freshman libero, Anissa Jackson, the team struggled to find it’s rhythm in all three of their matches. Despite the losses, the Fighting Scots were able to find a silver-lining. The progress in terms of teamwork improved greatly throughout each match, the second-string players stepped up, made an impact and showed signs of being capable of fulfilling their assigned roles. This allows for the starters to take the necessary time to return to full-health. Substitute, Bridget Rayhill, was a definite stand-out among those who came off the bench.

When a team deals with injuries, the coach is forced to look around to find a player who’s going to be a leader and step-up their game up to the next level. Who other than senior veteran, Justine Bodenhamer, who batted .1000 on the attack side and had the second most digs with twenty-three, in the match against a tough Principia College This team is putting this weekend behind them and looking ahead to the future, while also keeping their goals in mind. “We’re seeking a spot in the conference tournament, which will be very competitive. We have to make sure we’re prepared for anyone. Our team shows signs of great potential and if we can tap into that, I believe we can beat anyone in our conference. If nothing else, a winning record at the end of the season will speak volumes for the young team that we possess,” said Allie Gustafson.

Jordan Junker

Contributing Writer