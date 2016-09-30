Stay Connected

Grass, grit, and goose eggs

September 30, 2016

In a mentally draining match against the Knights from Saint Norbert, our Fighting Scots Women’s soccer team showed astonishing grit and resilience in their 1-0 victory. The Scots came out red hot with a fan favorite, shake and bake, give and go type of ball movement to spark the offense. Twelve minutes into the match, senior leader Andrea Correa, demonstrated her typical selfless style of play with a slick pass to the up and coming freshman star, Kara Jade Gordon. Gordon put up the only score for either team in this low scoring match.

Mid-game, with the Scots holding a thin 1-0 lead on a rainy day, the offense showed signs of wet cleats and soaked grass. The Scots received a break during a mid-game rain delay, due to a heavy rain shower. As the game resumed, the offense remained unable to increase the lead. Most teams would’ve collapsed under the change in momentum, but would our Fighting Scots? Please, these girls love to get down and dirty. Let the rain hide their sweat, blood, and the tears of their opposition, because this defense straight bullied the Knight’s offense. After this performance, I might start calling the Scot’s back four the Iron Maidens. The Knight’s tried and failed as they repeatedly attempted to put a dent in the defense, with their twelve shots on goal. Big players rose to the occasion and made big plays.

Goalkeeper, Nicole Neagle fit the part very well in this match as she put a big ole’ goose egg on the scoreboard, while earning yet another shutout. “They had solid players up top, very dynamic and able to maintain pressure on our defense. They attempted to run a ‘chuck and chase’ offense, but my defense adjusted well and kept their composure. Our girls can hang with the best!”, said Neagle. Becca Schmidt, center back, remained modest about her stellar performance stating, “There’s no secret behind our wins. Our passion leads to hard work, which tends to lead to success. If we keep this mentality, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.” Rumors are stirring that St. Norbert’s coach was complaining about an invisible steel curtain hanging from the cross bar of the Scot’s goal… The Scots will take on Hannibal LaGrange College on the road, October 5.

Sam Motta

Contributing Writer