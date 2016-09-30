Stay Connected

Homecoming brings back over 600 alumni

September 30, 2016

Today marks the 93rd homecoming weekend in the record books for Monmouth College as over 600 alumni filter onto thea campus and current students gear up for the event filled weekend.

Since 1923, homecoming has been defined as a time for school pride, keeping traditions alive, and reconnecting with friends who have graduated and entered into adulthood. With a plethora of events starting today at 10:00 a.m. and ending on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., the campus will be jam packed with Fighting Scots history.

Although some may think homecoming has diminished to a weekend of partying for the current students, the newest additions to the Monmouth family have a different perspective.

Freshman Jared Hankinson says, “The school does a really good job of getting us involved and trying to make us more comfortable at Monmouth, and homecoming kind of seems like the grand finale of the welcoming. Sort of like the icing on the cake.”

For the freshmen class, homecoming might have been really fun in high school as a senior. Being able to know most of the people around you, and having all of the different themes throughout the week, creates a positive atmosphere for all to enjoy. Even though our homecoming here at Monmouth is condensed into three days, the school welcomes the freshmen class with open arms as they try and accommodate to their new surroundings and peers.

For the rest of campus that have at least been around for one previous homecoming weekend, their perspective is slightly altered on what homecoming is all about.

Junior Olivia Diaz says, “Being on this campus is always fun during homecoming weekend. Everyone is in high spirits and just wants to have a good time.” Our school knows that our students like to blow off steam during homecoming weekend and that is part of the reason why dedicated events are set in place for all to enjoy.

One of the most enjoyed events is the Spirit Shout. The Spirit Shout will be Friday evening on the football field where students can partake in spirit chants, competitive games, and watch an assortment of entertaining dances by our Greek life.

As one’s time has dwindled down to their final few months at this school, celebration is the last thing on their mind. Senior Ryan Draksler comments, “I have a lot of friends who graduated and it is nice to be able to catch up and see how the real world is treating them.”

For the senior class it could be in their best interest to take a glimpse into what the working world has in store for them. No longer do these alums have meal plans or pre-set schedules that they can change at virtually any time during the school year. They cannot seek help from their professors at a moment’s notice if an assignment stumps them, or simply does not make sense.

Monmouth College’s homecoming gives the opportunity for celebration as well as personal growth for all ages. Welcome Alumni, and Roll Scots.

Riley Hess

News Editor