Stay Connected

New Beginnings

September 30, 2016

If one ventures to the bottom floor of Wallace Hall, one will find a number of people with different backgrounds and academic experiences. Though, some of these faculty members, such as Luis Panza, Monmouth College’s newest addition to the Spanish department, have stories to tell. Luis hails from Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina, and has come to Monmouth College bearing a wealth of both knowledge and curiosity about what the culture of the United States is like.

When asked to share a bit about himself, Luis said “I have been teaching English since 2005, so a long time, I’m thirty-three years old, and this is actually my first experience teaching Spanish.” He went on to say “It’s very interesting, because I’m used to teaching languages, but I’m used to teaching another language…I’m very conscious of English in terms of the meta-language…I’m not as conscious when it comes to Spanish, which is a very interesting experience because I have to find the exceptions in my own language. That’s what I try to base my lessons around.”

Luis comes to Monmouth on a Full bright scholarship, and as such, he “teaches some classes as an instructor, but takes some classes as a student” “It’s interesting. In a way, I had no expectations. I knew I was going to take something out of this trip, but I don’t know exactly what that’s going to be. I wanted to travel, to have the experience of living somewhere else. I wanted to go to a new place, to meet new people, sort of opening my mind a little to how other people see the world”.

As for why he wanted to learn and teach English, Luis gave many reasons, his foremost being “because it is the language of the empire. It is spoken in many countries where it is not a native language, so if I wanted to speak to someone from Germany or other parts of Europe, we could likely use English as a lingua franca”.

To the students of Monmouth College, Panza would like to say this: “Take advantage of all the opportunities you have here, because they really are immense. You can go study in Japan, Europe, Africa, places like that, and doing that is such a benefit to you as a person. Use the resources given to you”.

Sean Paulsgrove

Contributing Writer