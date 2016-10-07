Stay Connected

Black Lives Matter causes campus controversy

Last Friday sparked major controversy amongst students and administration after it was revealed that a member of security erased chalkings of the Black Lives Matter movement by students on campus.

Early Friday, a group of individuals left messages in chalk on the sidewalks in front of Wallace Hall and throughout the campus advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement. Messages included names of black men and women who have been killed and phrases encouraging other students to take part.

The erasing of the messages by a lone security guard caused outrage throughout campus. Many students expressed their opinions over social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter and Yik Yak. In an email to faculty from Dean Mohsin Masood, it was revealed that he and other students on campus helped rewrite the messages on the sidewalk.

At the homecoming football game, students silently protested at the bottom of the spectator stands, holding signs saying “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and holding their fist up. Many spectators joined, while others yelled back. Most of the spectators did not respond to the protest.

“We chose homecoming because everyone is here, we decided to stand here and take our stand without words peacefully just to let everyone know that Black Lives Matter,” said an anonymous protestor. “We aren’t saying that all lives don’t matter. We love our campus but at the same time we want our fellow students to understand our background and be aware. It was just time for a change.”

The events of the weekend were followed up by an email from President Clarence Wyatt:

“There are no easy answers. But we can dare to listen to each other, to learn from each other, to embrace the humanity that unites us all, and to work together on concrete and tangible steps that we can take to be a more sensitive, respectful, and empowering place, for our students, and for all of us who are members of this community.”

Monday night, President Wyatt, along with Rev. Teri Ott and Marquis Williams hosted an event called A Community Gathers.

“As trustees, we are committed to supporting our administration, faculty, and staff in creating an environment which all of our students grow and thrive,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bill Goldsborough. “[The issues] involve deep emotions, and the conversations around them can be painful and confusing. But these conversations are necessary, for that is how we come together to define the actions that will lead to the progress we all want. We cannot solve these issues for all of society, but we can work together to address them at Monmouth. As a Monmouth alumnus and as chair of the Board, I know that we can do this.”

In the Scots Guide Student Handbook, the freedom of expression policy states:

Monmouth College also supports the right of each of its members to examine, discuss, and support issues and express opinions within limitations set by local, state, and national statutes. Issues related to our academic community are always open for discussion, definition, and review The College’s academic process and its related functions and activities may not be disrupted, however. An orderly and rational examination of local and global issues, objectives and values, and of educational and social systems is expected.

“Protest takes many forms, but in the Scots Guide it says that no expression would be so disruptive that the teaching and learning process cannot go on. What that chalk is expressing to me is people responding to really difficult things going on in our world,” said Dean of Faculty David Timmerman. “Hopefully people can talk about ideas, even difficult ideas, in a productive way. There are lots of ways to do that. I hope we can all find productive ways to talk about very difficult issues. People come at these issues from different places, up-bringings, political positions, that’s just the way we are and even if we have total disagreements on our politics we should be trying to find ways to talk productively with each other about it.”

Security staff has been told what they are to do and not to do in situations like the one this past weekend.

“Organizations and individuals have the right to free expression,” said Timmerman. “We are a community where we respect each other. We have rules and principles that guide us and we are responsible to uphold.”

Cristian Corbett

co-Editor in chief