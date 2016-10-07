Stay Connected

Celebrating 20 years of the Wackerle Center

October 7, 2016

The Wackerle Career and Leadership Center celebrated 20 years of operation on Friday, October 20. During the day, the Wackerle had decorations and free refreshments in the small hallway to the side of longtime Secretary Rhonda Spence’s desk, and the two-gallon fish tank labeled “What made you smile today?” was full of paper. Later in the day, Wackerle staff had planned a reception in the Morgan Room in Poling Hall third floor. The crowd gathered was small, but the conversation in the room was lively and the mood jovial.

The director of the Wackerle, Marnie Dugan, made the opening remarks, introducing to the crowd Fred Wackerle, who provided his name, creativity, and funding to the office at his inception. Unfortunately, Mr. Wackerle could not be at the reception due to a previous obligation. Vice President of Student Life Jacquelyn Condon then spoke, reflecting on her time as being involved with the office since the very beginning. Dean Condon spoke highly of Mr. Wackerle, praising his creativity and ability to be an innovative leader, comments which were contextualized moments later in a short history of the last 20 years of the Wackerle Center.

The Wackerle was one of the first career centers to also focus on leadership with intentionality, something people in the business of student affairs calls “marrying career and leadership development” and which Dugan described during her presentation as being a “robust campus resource helping students find both careers and purpose in life.” This was certainly innovative in 1996 when some career centers at certain institutions are only just now coming around to doing this in 2016.

The reception then ended with a video produced by the Wackerle Staff of students and alumni briefly describing the positive experiences they have had with the office, and then promptly “Thanking Fred” for the contributions he made to the office financially and intellectually during the early days of operation, followed by a video produced by Mr. Wackerle in which he congratulates the office on 20 years, and expresses how proud he is of the progress made in that time.

The final event of the reception was a moment where senior Wackerle staff reflected on the impact made on students over the last 20 years by the office. Looking toward the future, Jake McLean, Assistant Director of Leadership Development, seems to think things are brighter than ever. “I’m focused on making a significant change in leadership services to help students begin their professional development early on… and having fresh faces [found in new Assistant Director of Career Service/ Internship Coordinator Jenny Sanberg] means new ideas, and that can be a good thing.”

Carlin Reinig

Contributing Writer