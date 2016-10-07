Stay Connected

Cross Country puts up strong showing

October 7, 2016

This past weekend the Fighting Scots cross country teams traveled to Waverly, Iowa for the Dan Huston Invitational hosted by Wartburg College. The women’s team started off the day with the 6k race and saw improvement across the board. Last week, at the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational over eighty seconds separated the Scots first and second individual finishers a gap they looked to close as the conference championship meet approaches. On Saturday, that time was slashed in half to forty-six seconds as Monmouth’s top runner Joanna Podosek finished with a time of 23:44, followed by Sophomore Caitlyn Allen as she clocked a 24:30. Even more impressively, only forty-four seconds separated the three through five runners for the Scots, as their pack running resulted in six women finishing in the top thirty to earn themselves a 2nd place finish at the invitational.

Shortly after the women’s team, the mean’s team took to the 8k course with what turned out to be a strong performance as well. Junior Cooper Pauley slashed his personal record time even further this week with a time of 26:49 as he finished 5th overall.

The men’s team went on to cut its gap between runners as Tate Heiple and Bryent Van De Wostine finished in season best times of 27:21 and 28:09. Sophomores Tyler Bland and Jay Gray rounded out the top five scorers for Monmouth. The men’s team placed three individuals in the top thirty and finished the day with a 4th place finish nearly 60 points ahead of 5th place.

Sophomore runner Brandon Allsop had this to say of the team’s performance, “I thought we ran well today for both the men’s and women’s teams. We’re really starting to drop our times and get closer to where we want to be, come Conference championship meet. This team has a lot of potential and I’m excited to see how much more we can improve over the rest of the season.”

The men’s and women’s teams will return to competition on October 14 as they travel to Peoria, Illinois to run in the Bradley Pink Classic.

Tate Heiple

Contributing Writer