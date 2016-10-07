Stay Connected

Water Polo drops close match in standoff

October 7, 2016

In their only home game of the year, the Fighting Scots men’s water polo team fought hard against the Salem International University Tigers, making up a phenomenal eight points in the second half and barely dropping the match with a score of 18-17.

Senior Raheem Brown was the team’s biggest scorer, with seven goals and sophomore Jake Hall wasn’t far behind with four. The men broke a program record by scoring eight goals in the second half, thanks to a charge by the Scots’ offense.

“I think we played a phenomenal second half,” said senior Matt Engebretsen. “It was a really close game, but I’m really happy with how we stayed focused and came together to come back like that.”

Engebretsen was part of the men’s surge in the final quarter, scoring one goal.

“Something clicked for us late in the third quarter; it was something that I have never experienced while playing here before,” said senior Raheem Brown. “We started off the game really strong, so if we can figure out how to play like that for all four quarters, we could be really successful in the future.”

The men will be hitting the road October 15 to Washington, PA for the Washington and Jefferson Round Robin, where they will facing off against Washington and Jefferson College, Penn State Behrend, Connecticut College, and they will have the opportunity to settle the score in a rematch against Salem International University.

Cristian Corbett

Co-Editor in Chief