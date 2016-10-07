Stay Connected

Why you should start watching Supernatural

October 7, 2016

Every Supernatural fan knows the excitement and adrenaline that runs through their veins when they hear Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas. To avid watchers this song signifies a finale, a plot twist, and ultimately one of our boys shedding a tear or two. For those of you who have yet to watch Supernatural, I’m going to give you a list of reasons why you should engage in this fandom.

For starters the main characters, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles respectively, are simply gorgeous. We get to see them evolve from the clean shaven and boyish youngins in season one to the buff and tense-jawed men of season twelve. In addition to their good looks, their personalities and quirky traits make them instantly lovable. The two brothers are so opposite and yet so similar. And seeing them protect each other on screen is so believable not just because of their acting skills but Jared and Jensen are best friends in real life too! How cute!

Viewers also get to witness the flawless character development of the boys. Right from the start we learn about their individual personalities, fears, and even music preferences. As the seasons continue and their lives become more complicated, we see that their core values remain the same. They are still Sam and Dean, but they continue to grow and mature with every challenge they are faced with.

Another reason this show is so enjoyable to watch is the fact that it feels like more than watching. What I mean is that once you get connected to the characters, you start to feel as if you too are going on these adventures with them. We ride along in Dean’s Impala all across the country fighting demons and saving people. We share in their triumphs and their sadness. We laugh with them and shout at our screens trying to warn them of impending evil. We root for them to win. We come to see them as our boys.

Ultimately, Supernatural is a show that can appeal to almost all audiences; thrill seekers, romantics, spiritual individuals, etc. There is a little of something for everybody. If you still are not convinced perhaps the idea of binge watching a new show on Netflix is enticing. Supernatural has eleven seasons on Netflix! And the twelfth is on its way. Hopefully you give the show a try and join the Supernatural fan club.

Courtney Harmon

Contributing Writer