Stay Connected

Bradsfield, Brown earn All-Conference

October 28, 2016

Last weekend the Men’s Water Polo team played four games in two days against Penn State Behrend, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Connecticut College, and Washington and Jefferson College. The men’s team started out slow against Penn State, but by the middle of the third quarter they were up by ten. Freshman Brendan Attwood scored nine goals in the first game aiding the overall team score of twenty-five to seven. Attwood said, “It felt incredible. Coach put me in and my teammates gave me some great passes, the starters stayed upbeat on the bench, and everyone was really supportive.”

Spirits were high going into the Scots’ second game against MIT. Even though it was a hard hitting two-point game at half time, the Scots fell to the Engineers eighteen to ten. The Scots then played Conn College a few hours after their MIT game. Junior Julius Bradsfield played a lights out game against Conn keeping the score seven to five at half. Senior Raheem Brown scored six goals, but Brown alone was not enough to win the game. The final score was twelve Conn and ten Monmouth. The Scots played their final game against Washington and Jefferson. The Scots fought tooth and nail while the score was five to five at halftime. Eventually the Presidents clinched the victory with a score of twelve to ten.

Although the Scots left the weekend with one win and three losses, Raheem Brown and Julius Bradsfield earned All-Conference awards. Brown received First Team All-Conference through his offensive performance and commented, “I was really happy to find out that I had earned first team honors with the stiff competition that I was up against for the weekend.” Bradsfield earned Second Team All-Conference from his lock down performance in goal and said, “I was very proud of myself and our team. I felt as if the hard work I have put in all season was finally noticed and appreciated.”

The Fighting Scots will play again on November 5 in Erie Pennsylvania.

Riley Hess

Sports Editor