Stay Connected

New Beginnings

October 28, 2016

Dr. Megan Hinrichsen has firm roots around the country and the world, but luckily, she has decided to plant herself here at Monmouth College. Dr. Hinrichsen grew up in Pennsylvania and spent her undergraduate career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she studied anthropology. Since then, she attended graduate school at Southern Methodist University in Texas and has lived in five different locations over the past several years before coming to Monmouth.

When asked how one feels about food, most people would likely say that it is one of their favorite things in the world. Dr. Hinrichsen is no exception to this, but her apparent passion for food and, more specifically, food security is deeper than just enjoying a good meal. The focus of her research as an anthropologist is in global food security, and food is the focus of three of her classes this semester. She says these are her favorite classes to teach.

Because food security is a global issue, travelling becomes a necessity. One of Dr. Hinrichsen’s main goals that she wishes to accomplish at Monmouth College is to take students around the world. The past summer she took a group of students to Senegal, Africa. Junior Jessica Jablonski went on this trip and explained the experience, saying “Being able to pluck myself out of my American lifestyle and throw myself into a country for 17 days was a nice reality check, and an experience that is immeasurable in value.” Impactful opportunities like this are what Dr. Hinrichsen seeks to provide her students with.

In the classroom, Dr. Hinrichsen says the best advice she would give her students is to “carry information they learn in one class over to other classes and hold onto it.” Simply learning information and then forgetting it right after they need it is not an effective approach to taking classes.

For someone whose career focus is on food, it is unsurprising to hear Dr. Hinrichsen say that one of her few dislikes of Monmouth is the lack of dining options. Pizza and Mexican food can get repetitive, which is something most students would also likely agree with. Besides this, her experience at Monmouth has been a very positive one so far. She said that she has never worked at a place where she had close relationships with other colleagues from across different departments. She attributes this to the liberal arts ideals of the institution and if that alone doesn’t sum up an ideal Monmouth College professor, then what does?

Kaelin Sommer

Contributing Writer