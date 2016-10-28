Stay Connected

Outside The Hashmarks

October 28, 2016

The National Football League seems to have a problem with its image. Not the teams, not the ownership, but the league itself. Teams and players don’t trust Roger Goodell, the product is starting to lose traction, and even the primetime games have been, quite frankly, boring. The league itself is boring. Apparently, I am not the only one who holds this opinion, considering that the NFL’s television ratings have begun to drop seemingly out of nowhere.

The problem is that there is no such thing as “out of nowhere” in football. Football is still the most popular sport in America, and that hasn’t changed. It’s unlikely to ever change. But the way the NFL markets the games has. You’re not going to see the league advertising faces like Cam Newton, and you’re not going to see flamboyant behavior being celebrated the way it as in the ‘90s. The NFL, for lack of better terminology, has truly become the No Fun League, because that’s safe. You can market faceless performers to a family atmosphere. You can’t market Bills fans performing their typical, often somewhat nasty, pregame antics. You certainly can’t market the rambunctious attitudes of players like Richard Sherman, whom I am very much a fan of, because they aren’t sanitary enough.

So instead, those personalities are regulated, which is a venture doomed for failure. This is a fact of NFL life: there are not enough superstars to go around. Its why the Bears have to settle for mediocrity at quarterback, and somehow end up just good enough to not be in contention for the best talent to draft. It’s why teams will go for broke on okay quarterbacks like Jared Goff. Is he a superstar? Of course not. But he could be one day, and that’s close enough. But if not every team has superstar talent, and then you fine legitimate talent like LeVeon Bell and Antonio Brown into oblivion, who do you market?

And this is the crux of the NFL’s issue. No fan really has an investment in the No Fun League. We like seeing Brown twerking after a score, or Jimmy Graham dunking on goalposts. Celebration of these personalities is as old as football itself. It’s why we put up with Randy Moss declaring that he decides when he wants to play. It’s what created Terrel Owens. It’s what created Brett Favre. It’s what makes football, as an entertainment field, worthwhile. I don’t know about you all, but I can’t imagine a league where cornerbacks don’t high-step into the end zone after picking off Jay Cutler for the ninth time in the first quarter. If you like Jay Cutler, which I do, you can also replace him with whatever dumpster fire the Browns are trotting out this week. But those dumpster fires should be roundly mocked by Patrick Peterson. That’s what keeps the league fun.

Anthony Adams

Sports Columnist