Stay Connected

School record falls in first swim meet

October 28, 2016

Monmouth College swimming and diving had their home-opener this past Saturday. There were multiple personal bests and by the end of the day there was a record broken in the 100 individual medley.

Freshman Rik Doornenbal won the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Doornenbal finished the 200 in 1:53.39 to take the win, while in the 500 he touched first in 5:23.19, just ahead of teammate Cristian Corbett who finished just four seconds behind him.

Andrew Domkuski also won two events on Saturday. The senior touched first in both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. Domkuski swam a 29.14 to win the 50 and then only three seconds separated him and teammate Tom Cangelosi in the 100. Domkuski swam a 1:06.58 and Cangelosi finished just three seconds behind him.

Freshman Noah Barnard made an immediate impact in his first meet with the Scots. He won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 21.96 and then also finished first in the 100-yard freestyle as he touched first with a time of 49.08. The one event that he didn’t win was the most memorable one though. He placed second in the 100 individual medley with a 55.02, shattering the school record by nearly two seconds. Less than a second separated Cangelosi (1:04.68) and Domkuski (1:04.88) as they both swam PRs in the event.

Corbett, Domkuski, Doornenbal and Barnard teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.15. They edged out second place by just over a half-second.

“Our first meet went well as we beat all of the teams that we swam against,” said Cangelosi. “The men are trying to improve from our 6th place finish in conference last season. We are also working towards breaking almost all of our relay records.”

On the women’s side Claire Woodrow placed second in three events. She finished runner up in both the 100 freestyle (59.46) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.21) and was just seven one-hundredths away from the first in the 50 free.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor