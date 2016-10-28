Stay Connected

Soccer teams both win against Lawrence

The men and women’s soccer seasons are already well under way this season. A lot of strides have been made for both programs which has made it an exciting sight to see every time each team takes the field.

The men’s soccer team has three more games remaining to finish out their season. In their last game on the October 22 versus Lawrence the Scots picked up the win. They fell behind 1-0 early in the game but rallied back with two unanswered goals. These goals came from Justin Seeley and Agustin Miranda. This was a huge game to get the win in for the fighting Scots. The Scots are now only 4 points behind Grinnel for the fourth place spot in the conference. A playoff berth is now surely looking like it will reach fruition in the near future.

Similarly to their male counterparts, the female team also got the win against Lawrence on this past weekend. The females were able to shut out the opposing team and take the win 2-0. Both goals came behind the mighty legs of the junior Darice Brooks. The women’s soccer team will play their final game on October 29 which should be on exciting game to observe.

Kyle Ward

Contributing Writer