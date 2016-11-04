Stay Connected

Men’s Swimming challenges Wesleyan

November 4, 2016

The Fighting Scots swimming and diving team traveled to Illinois Wesleyan University for the annual Halloween Invitational last Saturday. Taking on Illinois Wesleyan University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, North Central College, and Millikin University, the men ended the meet in second place, while the women finished fifth.

The Scots’ men started the meet off with a record-breaking swim in the 500-yard freestyle relay. Freshmen Noah Barnard and Rik Doornenbal teamed up with seniors Cristian Corbett and Andrew Domkuski to take first in 4:30.06, shattering the previous school record by over 15 seconds and winning by over three seconds.

The boys managed to take first in the 200-yard and 300-yard medley relays, while Barnard went solo to take the crown in the 100-yard freestyle with an honor roll time of 48.56, placing him fifth on the top individual performances in Monmouth history. Junior Thomas Cangelosi touched out Domkuski to take first the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:33.22.

Doornenbal and Corbett took the reins on the distance events, placing second and third in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles respectively. Sophomore Chris Hernandez took a third place finish in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:13.49.

“I think we had a fantastic meet,” said Cangelosi. “We didn’t rest for this meet, so we were tired, but we came together and swam our best and it we put up a very good fight against Wesleyan. We will be a force to be reckoned with once we have our full men’s roster.”

On the women’s side, senior captain Claire Woodrow displayed her versatility by placing fourth in the 100-yard free in 59.10. Junior Kaila Heitter joined freshmen Emily Mathews, Brittany Lira, and Morgan Abraham to take fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 1:58.48.

Senior Allie Vallance started off her final year with a strong performance in the diving well. The reigning Midwest Conference Champion continued her dominance in the 1-meter diving event, winning with a final score of 225.60, edging out second place by over 20 points.

Swimming and diving will perform again at home when they host the Fighting Scots Invitational, taking on Grinnell College, Beloit College, Carroll University, and Illinois College on November 12 at 1 P.M. in the Pepper Natatorium.

Cristian Corbett

Co-Editor in Chief