Stay Connected

Men’s XC 2nd at MWC, women 5th

November 4, 2016

This past weekend, the men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Beloit, Wisconsin for the Midwest conference championship meet. The men’s team was looking to build off their 7th place finish last season, while the women’s team was hoping to maintain their 4th place finish from a season ago. The men’s team started off the day with their 8k race and put down their best times of the year. Junior Cooper Pauley led the way for the Scots as he finished 4th in conference with a personal best time of 26:33. Not far behind, Tate Heiple and Bryent Van De Wostine finished 10th and 13th also with personal best times of 26:42 and 26:49. Sophomores Tyler Bland and Jay Gray finished with season best times of 27:40 and 27:46 to round out the top 5 scorers for the Scots. The men’s team came into the meet projected 5th based off of the times they had ran for the season but with the combination of a great team performance as well as other teams not executing their race plan; the Monmouth college men’s team surprised themselves and the rest of the conference with an impressive 2nd place finish. Senior runner Dustin Watts had this to say of the men’s performance this weekend, “I’m very proud of our team and our program. The program has improved tremendously during my four years here and we exceeded the preseason expectations this year by finishing 2nd when we were ranked 7th at the start of the season.”

The women’s team followed up the men’s race with their 6k race. Junior Joanna Podosek came through the line first for the Scots claiming an all-conference performance with her 7th place finish. Sophomores Caitlyn Allen and Kate Saulcy finished 23rd and 28th overall. Jessica Salinas came through in 40th place and Kelci Foss took home 43rd place to round out the top 5 runners for Monmouth. The women’s team took home a respectable 5th place finish but they have a very young team with a lot of room to move up next season. Up next for the cross country teams they will travel to Oshkosh, Wisconsin on November 12 for the NCAA Midwest Regional.

Tate Heiple

Contributing Writer