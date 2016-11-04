Stay Connected

Soccer teams finish seasons strong

November 4, 2016

The men and women’s soccer both hosted Grinnell this past Saturday. This was the men’s last match of the year and the women’s last home match of the year.

In the men’s match it looked like they were going to head into halftime tied at zero, but in the 34th minute Grinnell broke the tie and headed into the intermission up 1-0. The second half was more of the same. Both defenses were lockdown until Grinnell broke through in the 80th minute. Nick Brule scored on a pass from Antonio Dimarco to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead and eventually the win.

The women took the field after the men looking to finish off conference play with a win. Just like the men’s match it was scoreless towards the end of the first half until Grinnell scored off a corner kick in the 42nd minute. Monmouth kept the Pioneers away from the goal for most of the second half, but in the 75th minute Francesca Varias of Grinnell scored off a pass from teammate Nora Sahel. Six minutes later Darice Brooks found the back of the net to bring Monmouth within one score. The Scots wouldn’t get that second needed goal and fell to Grinnell 2-1.

In their season finale against Rockford University the women’s team shut out the Regents 8-0. Monmouth wasted no time as Alex Izquierdo found the back of the net just six minutes into the game to give the Scots a 1-0 lead. They would get two more scores before the half was over, one from Rachael Leifheit in the 36th minute, and another from Jacie Reis in the 43rd minute.

Monmouth blew the match wide open with four goals in a seven minute span. Kara-Jade Gordon scored in the 53rd minute and then got her second goal just four minutes later. Darice Brooks and Andrea Correa then added to the lead with goals in the 58th and 60th minute to put the Scots up 7-0. Hannah Lingle also added a goal in the 74th minute. Monmouth outshot Rockford 45-2 and ended their season with a great road win.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor