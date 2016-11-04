Stay Connected

The Americans: dialogue through theater

November 4, 2016

On November 3, Monmouth College’s own Wells Theater will be host to The Free Street Theater Company’s production of The Americans, a play created by Coya Paz, the artistic director of Free Street Theater. The show was created from the input of two hundred different people around ten states in the U.S., and seeks to put the biggest elements of our culture, especially more controversial issues, on stage. In doing this, Paz and Free Street Theater want to not only entertain, but to get the audience talking about the issues facing American culture in society today. The Americans will be a new experience for Free Street Theater, as its Fall 2016 tour is headed up by an entirely new cast of actors.

The Americans will mainly focus on covering newer trends and issues in society, such as the current presidential election, as well as what brought the nation to Clinton and Trump butting heads for the seat in the oval office. Controversial issues such as immigration reform will also be touched on during the play. While The Americans will touch on issues of huge importance to the average American of today, lighter, funnier issues like America’s addiction to pumpkin spiced everything will also be featured.

“You can see throughout history where dramatic plays, or even ones meant to be funny and to entertain, have been used to get people talking about the weird ins and outs of our culture.” said Jacob Myers, a sophomore at Monmouth College. “I think it’s a really great way to go about it. Being able to laugh at yourself is important. It’s even more important if you get a better look or a new perspective on today’s issues from it. Everybody could get a better picture of the election and maybe even their own opinions by going.”

The Americans will be performed at seven o’clock on Thursday, November third. Admission is free to Monmouth College students. The Americans has a seventy minute runtime, and seeks to be fast-paced, humorous and thought-provoking experience.

Sean Paulsgrove

Contributing Writer