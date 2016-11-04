Stay Connected

Theater Dept. takes twist on Oedipus Rex

Over Halloween weekend, the Monmouth College Theatre Department put on Sophocles’s Oedipus Rex, with a twist. The play was transformed from ancient Greek tragedy to Film Noir, which can be defined by the dramaturgs, Amanda Grissom & Haley Willits as an early 20th century film style characterized by urban settings, dramatic lighting, and stock characters. This style is also filled with intense crime, criminals and detectives to make the show more intense.

Oedipus Rex was first performed B.C, but director Ronald Zank put an interesting twist onto this ancient Greek play by setting it in the 1950‘s. This play is set in the city of Thebes, which is going through some trouble since their king (Laius) was recently killed. The citizens of Thebes are experiencing a plague which is causing sickness and death among their people.

The new king of Thebes, Oedipus Rex, is determined to solve the mystery and find the killer of Laius. In the past, Oedipus fled from his hometown as he was deemed the prophecy that he would kill his own father, marry his own mother and have children with her, which led him to the city of Thebes. On his way to Thebes, Oedipus had to fight off, and ended up killing a group of men (which included Laius) as self-defense.

In the end, Oedipus ended up finding out through a messenger from Corinth that Oedipus was dropped off at the doorstep of citizens of Corinth and that Laius and Jocasta were his true parents. After finding out that the prophecy had come true, Jocasta hung herself and Oedipus decided to gauge his eyes out and suffer the consequences of being kicked out of Thebes.

As the theme content for this play is very intense, we could conclude that taking a role in this production could be difficult. Johnny Williams III gave us some insight into playing the main role of Oedipus.

According to Johnny, “It was an amazing experience to bring Greek theatre to life in a new way that Monmouth hasn’t seen. I feel like it was an experience I won’t soon forget and I don’t want to either.” He continued, “the amount of time I had to spend with that script purely trying to memorize it was a struggle but the next struggle was portraying Oedipus, has playing a classic character like him was always a dream of mine.” Williams concluded stating, “This has been a bloody amazing experience and I thank everyone who helped me throughout the process.”

This twist on this ancient Greek play worked successfully through the production at Monmouth, bringing quite the audience on the three days it was presented.

Also, Congratulations to Johnny Williams who was nominated for the Irene Ryan Scholarship Competition for his role as Oedipus Rex.

Cassidey Neely

Contributing Writer