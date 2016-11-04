Stay Connected

Volleyball plays conference rivals

November 4, 2016

Last week in volleyball, the Fighting Scots hosted conference rivals Knox, as the seniors suited up for their final home match of the year.

The ladies got off to a tough first set losing 25-18. During the first set the Scots kept it close throughout battling back and fourth while getting support from the entire team. They let the set get away from them when they had the Prairie Fire right in their sites, down 17-16. Knox would go on to score six straight points, diminishing any chance for the Scots to make a rally. In the second set, having a little better luck the ladies won 25-20 knotting up the match at one set to one.

The Scots were able to get off to a hot start leading 11-3 early on. The Prairie Fire would stay within shouting distance and score 5 straight in the middle of the set leaving the score at 14-10 Monmouth. The Scots would call a timeout after this run to straighten things out and take set two. In the third set, Knox would squeak out a win with a score of 25-21. It was a set of runs, with both teams stringing together handfuls of points at a time. It was all-square at the middle of the set at 14 points a piece. Monmouth would then surrender four straight points to Knox as the Prairie Fox would put the game away taking a 2-1 lead. The Scots came up short again, unable to get much going in a must win fourth set losing 25-14 and taking an overall three sets to one loss.

Monmouth then traveled to Iowa Saturday afternoon to face Grinnell College for their final match-up of the season. The ladies fought hard and kept the first set close and found themselves at a manageable 13-13 tie. Grinnell would then go ahead and score nine of the next eleven points and put the Scots away 25-17 in the first set. The second set consisted of much of the same, Monmouth battling as hard as they could. They would keep it close again being down just one point at 15-14. Grinnell would be too much firepower for the Scots and would finish the set with a 25-19 win and taking a two set to none lead. Monmouth would give it all they had but would come up just short, losing a third straight set 25-22.

Luke Long

Contributing Writer