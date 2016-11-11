Stay Connected

108 years in the making

November 11, 2016

I can finally say the words. The words that nobody has been able to say since 1908, the Chicago Cubs are World Series Champs. As I sit here writing this two days after the game ended I still haven’t fully processed what I just saw, and I don’t know if I ever will. After 108 years of failure and disappointment it took a group of guys in their mid 20’s, a veteran, laid back manager, and one of the greatest games in baseball history to get the Cubs that long awaited World Series victory.

I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life and as a lot of of you know, it hasn’t always been easy. One of my earliest sports memories is watching the “Bartman play” in 2003 and eventually losing the NLCS in seven games to the Florida Marlins. In 2007 and 2008 the Cubs were upset in the NLDS and from 2009 till the 2015 season the Cubs were absolutely terrible. First baseman Derrek Lee was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2010, third baseman Aramis Ramirez signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, and many other players from the 2008 team were gone in just a few years. Even beloved pitcher Carlos Zambrano got traded in 2012. Just kidding, I’m still thanking Cubs management for getting him off the team.

Then in 2012 the San Diego Padres gave us a gift by trading Anthony Rizzo to the Cubs. This guy was really good, we all knew that, but we needed more. Then in 2014 Javier Baez was called up and hit three home runs in three games. “Hey, this guy is good too!” But then he was sent down before the 2015 season because he struck out too much. But all off-season we had been hearing about this guy he was absolutely killing it in Spring Training. Then on April 17, 2015 Kris Bryant was called up. That is the day the Cubs fan base skyrocketed because every girl in the country became a Kris Bryant fan. Then just four days later Addison Russell was called up. We had also acquired Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, David Ross, Dexter Fowler, Kyle Schwarber and multiple others. So we were going to be better, that was almost a definite. At the All-Star break we were 47-40 and very far away from a playoff spot. With the spectacular pitching of Jake Arrieta and a 50-25 post All-Star game record we made it into the Wild Card game against the Pirates, who we beat easily. Then we beat our rival St. Louis Cardinals three games to one in the NLDS. “THIS COULD BE THE YEAR.” Then the Cubs got swept by the Mets.

I could not wait till April 2016 so the Cubs could play baseball again. They had a good year in 2015, their best in 12 years, but I think every Cubs fan knew that they would be better. Chicago had acquired Ben Zobrist from the Royals and Jason Heyward from the Cardinals. Despite losing 15 out of 21 games at one point the Cubs easily had the best record in baseball at the end of the 2016 regular season with 103 wins and 59 losses. The Cubs were the #1 seed in the National League and ended up playing the Giants after they beat the Mets in the Wild Card game. The Giants had won three championships since 2010. One in 2010, 2012, and 2014. Could they continue the even year magic? In Game 4 I thought they might have a chance. The Cubs were up 2-1 in the series but down 5-2 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning. The Cubs rallied for four runs in the inning and won the game 6-5. On to the next one. The most overrated team in the playoffs to me was the Los Angeles Dodgers, but somehow the Cubs found themselves down 2-1 in the series and I thought “Oh, here we go again.” The Cubs won two in a row to go up 3-2 in the series, but Clayton Kershaw was pitching in Game 6. But the best pitcher in baseball had a bad night and the Cubs won the series. For the first time since 1945 the Cubs were back in the World Series. To put that into perspective my 71 year old grandpa was about six months old when the Chicago Cubs were in their last World Series.

The Cubs would go up against the Cleveland Indians, who also had a little World Series drought of their own. The Indians had not won the World Series in 68 years, the second longest streak behind the Cubs 108 year drought. This was going to be fun. Too bad Corey Kluber had to ruin all the fun and lead the Indians to winning three out of the first four games. Down 3-1 in the World Series the Cubs had to rally and take it one game at a time. They won 3-2 in Game 5. Too close for comfort, at least for me. Then they absolutely dominated in Game 6, winning 9-3 and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7!

Leading up to the game I couldn’t think of anything else but that this would either be the greatest sports moment of my life or the most disappointing. The game started and my eyes were glued to the TV. Thanks to home runs from Dexter Fowler, Javier Baez, and David Ross the Cubs had a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the 8th. Jon Lester was taken out and the Cubs star closer Aroldis Chapman was brought in. I thought the game was over. Chapman was going to dominate as he always does and the Cubs were going to win the World Series. Then the Indians hit a double to score a run and then the next batter hit a two run homer to tie the game at six a piece. I was devastated. How could the baseball Gods do this to me? I didn’t think they were going to win the game after that. The game went into extra innings and Ben Zobrist came up with runners on first and second in the top of the 10th. Zobrist hit a double down the left field line to put the Cubs up 7-6. They added one more run before the inning ended. I couldn’t believe they might still win the game. With two outs and a man on second base the Indians closed the gap to one run with a single up the middle. Then with an 0-1 count against Michael Martinez, Mike Montgomery got Martinez to hit a slow roller towards third base. I sat silent at this moment, not knowing if Kris Bryant would get to the ball in time. He fielded it cleanly and threw to first. As the cameraman swung the camera towards first I saw that the ball was going to beat Martinez by a mile. Anthony Rizzo caught the ball and at that moment it was worth being a Cubs fan. Cards fans couldn’t make fun of us; nobody could talk about black cats, Bartman, or Billy goats. The Cubs are World Champions and nobody can take that away from the team or the fans.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor