Stay Connected

Apple introduces new emojis

November 11, 2016

With the new iOS 10 update came with a lot of changes like the new GIF keyboard (pronounced jiff, I looked it up) and sending messages with effects like invisible ink or a slam.

However, the most widely anticipated update is the emojis. Apple not only added new emojis to the keyboard but updated existing ones.

Back in May, Google proposed ideas to enhance the keyboard and add more gender diversity to the activities like the surfing or biking emoji.

Perhaps the most noticeable new gender emoji is there is now Dancing Men! What a time to be alive where dancing in leotards and animal ears is no longer restricted to just women!

As for the other faces, Apple has added more detail and enhanced the overall look. No worries though there are still skin color options.

Other noticeable changes are that all families are represented (this ones for you single parents), the water gun instead of the super realistic looking one, and there’s now even a gay pride flag! Check out the full list of all 72 of the new emojis.

Olivia Diaz

Contributing Writer