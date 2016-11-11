Stay Connected

Being a Cubs fan will never be the same

After 108 years of suffering, Cubs fans can keep flying the “W.” After a nail-biting series against the Cleveland Indians, they have finally clinched the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy. Fans far and wide traveled to the Friendly Confines for a chance to catch a glimpse of the momentous occasion. However, the North Side guys captivated America, and finished the series in LeBron’s stomping grounds. That did not keep baseball fans, especially Cubs fans, from rooting on their favorite team.

Tears were shed, screaming ensued, high-fives were exchanged with strangers. Hugs and laughter were shared by the young and the elderly. Some celebrated with a brew, or a new tattoo; others climbed light poles and our very own Monmouth College had a victory line cheer through the campus. Cubs fans will always remember where they were, what they were doing, and who they were with on the night of November 2nd. But now that (most) of the celebrating has subsided, what does it all mean?

True fans are still singing that 1984 classic by Steve Goodman, “Go Cubs Go.” Merchandise is being sold out by the hour. Theo Epstein, President of the Chicago Cubs was considered suitable for President of the United States according to some ballots. More than five million people gathered in Grant Park, making it the 7th largest gathering in human history. To say the Cubs winning the 2016 World Series meant a lot, is an understatement.

For a lot of individuals, the 8-7, 10 inning victory was a time of reflection and honoring those who were unable to celebrate with them. On the outer walls of Wrigley, chalk filled the brick, professing love, sharing a sentiment, and encouraging the team. The Cubs win was a moment many were grateful for. Some, for their father’s who introduced them to the game. Other’s, thankful for their older generations instilling a tradition of being a devoted Cubs fan. And for even more, a time to remember the passing of their loved ones who shared a connection with the team.

Older fans spent the last innings at the graves of their predecessor, sharing the experience as directly as they could. Some supporters reveled in the fact that the curse was officially broken. Now the only goats to enter the Confines were that of Bryant, Rizzo, Arrieta, Baez, and their teammates, the G.O.A.T.

It was a bonding moment between father and daughter, mother and son. The win means that we are patient, we are supportive, we are loyal. It means, that the young kids will never know the strife we went through to get to this point. It means the the white flag with the blue “W” on it will fly, proudly, until the next season. It means, that baseball is more than just a sport. It means that #WeAreGood.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer