Stay Connected

Everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving episodes

November 11, 2016

Thanksgiving is the holiday to spend with your family. Ha, just kidding. It is actually all about stuffing your face with mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, while we are thankful for time off from school. It is a time for watching TV with loved ones and that is what this Thanksgiving-themed episode list is for. Sit down and enjoy these festive episodes with a plate of food while you wish you would have packed an extra pair of sweatpants.

“How I Met Your Mother”

Season 9, episode 14: “Slapsgiving 3: Slappointment In Slapmarra” In the final installment of the “Slapsgiving series,” Marshall tells Barney about the “Slap of a Million Exploding Suns.”

“Parenthood”

Season 2, episode 10: “Happy Thanksgiving” Camille and Amber bond over cooking Thanksgiving dinner while Adam has to choose between his job and family.

“Gilmore Girls”

Season 3, episode 9: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” Lorelai and Rory overload on Thanksgiving when they have four celebrations with family and friends in this 2002 episode.

“Gossip Girl”

Season 2, episode 11: “The Magnificent Archibalds” Blaire’s mother’s new boyfriend “ruins” Blaire’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition in this 2008 holiday special.

“The West Wing”

Season 3, episode 8: “The Indians in the Lobby” Two American Indians camp in the White House lobby while Bartlet worries about where he will be on Thanksgiving.

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Season 2, episode 9: “Thanks for the Memories” The residents and interns struggle with Thanksgiving.

“New Girl”

Season 2, episode 8: “Parents” Jess tries to reunite her divorced parents during Thanksgiving

“One Tree Hill”

Season 8, episode 9: “Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace” The gang spends Thanksgiving at Nathan and Haley’s house.

“Friends”

Season 8, episode 5: “The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks” The characters reflect on their worst thanksgivings, while we get to see some glorious old flashbacks.

“Modern Family”

Season 3, episode 9: “Punkin Chunkin” Phil’s manshake and the Pritchetts throwing pumpkins make for an instant holiday classic.

“Friday Night Ligths”

Season 4, episode 13: “Thanksgiving” The Taylor household holds Thanksgiving with unexpected guests and loads of drama.