Stay Connected

Annual student juried art show

November 18, 2016

The annual Student Juried Art Exhibition is now open in the Len G. Everett gallery on the second floor of the library. Students, family, faculty, and friends gathered for the reception and announcement of awards on Friday November 11.

This show usually brings in a full crowd and this year was no different. In a juried show, the juror chooses works without knowing the title or who the artist is. The juror is someone who is unfamiliar with the artists and their work and therefore can be objective when selecting works and choosing awards.

In total 92 pieces were submitted to this year’s show by 43 different students who are both majors and non-majors alike. The juror then selected a final 62 works to be part of the show. Gary Carstens, Monmouth College class of 1977 was originally selected to be the juror for this years show, but was unable to make the drive due to an eye injury. The department decided to ask Cheryl Meeker, who taught Ceramics and Art History here at Monmouth College from 1986-2014, to step in and be the juror.

In her presentation Meeker emphasized how strong the show was this year compared to years past and how it was difficult to choose winners, a feeling shared by many in the room. The works chosen as part of the show are a diverse collection of drawings, paintings, ceramics, sculptures, photographs, graphic design, and mixed media in varying styles and aesthetics.

Meeker said she used the Art Elements and Design Principles to guide her and thought heavily about craftsmanship when deciding on awards. The winners of awards were junior Nick Callaway, Design Award; senior Ellyn Johnson, Photo Award; sophomore Hannah Weis, Drawing Award and Painting Award; senior Gabbie General, Sculpture Award; senior Kendall Thompson, Ceramics Award; junior Lilly Guillen, Mixed Media Award; and senior Samantha Schmitz, Best of Show. Meeker stressed that though she chose these pieces for the awards, any work in the show could have won.

The exhibition will remain open until December 4.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer