Stay Connected

Best selling author presents post-election talk

November 18, 2016

Students, faculty members, and members of the community came out to a standing room only Wells Theatre to hear from author of Hillbilly Elegy, JD Vance. Taking a look at his upbringing, Vance explores the issues that are facing Americas white working class in impoverished areas.

At press time, Hillbilly Elegy sits at number 6 on the Amazon Books bestseller list and has been a topic of discussion with the media due to this year’s election.

The night began with an opening by President Clarence Wyatt, who spoke on the historical comparisons that have been made about this election cycle. Wyatt pointed out that, although many comparisons have been made to the 1968 Election, the 2016 election is much more comparable to the elections of the 1890s due to the economic climate and general political feelings. He then continued with “It doesn’t matter where you are on the political spectrum, it is clear the political system has not kept up.”

After a brief introduction from political science professor Robin Johnson, Vance began his presentation by talking about what brought about the writing of Hillbilly Elegy. According to Vance, he began to feel like a cultural outsider while a third year law student at Yale University. While at Yale, he felt that he was fundamentally different from the other law students and began a search to figure out the reason why.

This search expanded into finding out the reason that children who had similar upbringings such as himself did not do as well and accomplish the American dream of doing better than their parents. Afterwards, he gave a few short readings to the audience from his novel, describing how Christmastime was when he was growing up in Kentucky and southern Ohio.

At the end of the presentation, Vance answered questions from the audience. These questions ranged from last week’s presidential election, the views on race by those who voted Trump, and how parties can better reach the white working class demographic for the next election.

According to Senior Blake Sondgeroth, “I admire JD Vance for expressing his not so popular opinion that Donald Trump Supporters had legitimate reasons for voting for him, most of which were not rooted in hate.” Sophomore Mackenzi Lafferty stated “Vance has been my favorite guest lecturer this semester. I found his views of the stickiness of culture to be very interesting.”

Jacob Marx

Political Columnist