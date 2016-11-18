Stay Connected

Men’s Basketball hosts Simpson

The men’s basketball team took on Simpson in their season opener this past Tuesday. Despite cutting their halftime deficit in half it wasn’t enough to beat the Storm.

Both teams had trouble scoring early, ten minutes into the first half it was 14-13, Monmouth having the lead by a narrow margin. The game stayed close until Simpson scored 13 straight points to take a 31-19 lead. The Scots had trouble finding their men on defense and that lead to Simpson hitting seven three-pointers in the first half. Simpson continued building the lead and had a 46-27 lead going into halftime. Justin Aluya lead the team with 10 points in the first half while Paul Engo III added 7 off the bench.

Monmouth started off the second half strong. Lamont Mitchell hit a three-pointer on the first possession of the half and then Will Jones cut the Simpson lead to 14 two possessions later. With fifteen minutes left in the game the Scots had cut the lead down to 11. After Simpson pushed the lead back to 15 Will Jones would hit his fourth shot of the half to cut into the Simpson lead once again. Justin Aluya would hit two free throws to bring the Scots within ten with over twelve minutes to play. The teams went back and forth till Simpson put the game out of reach with a three that put them up 18 with less than six minutes left to play. Monmouth would score seven straight points in the final minutes, but Simpson would come out with the victory by a final score of 75-65.

Juniors Justin Aluya and and Will Jones lead the Scots in scoring with 19 points and 17 points. Monmouth held the Storm to 29 points on 34% shooting in the second half, but they could not overcome the 19 point halftime deficit.

Cooper Pauley

sports Editor