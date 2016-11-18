Stay Connected

Theatre department takes on The Crucible

Raise the Curtain! Monmouth College Department of Theater presents The Crucible at the Fusion Theater. Not even three weeks after the curtain closed on Oedipus Rex, the theater department is back on the stage ready to perform.

The Crucible is widely thought of as one of greatest American plays, a performance representing the Salem Witch Trials that took place in 1692 to 1693 in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Though it is partly fictionalized, the drama that ensues is captivating. Arthur Miller’s production is that with strict rules, demanding that the characters’ intentions are not changed and roles are to be played by people of his intentions. Therefore, the actors and actresses must be represent the character’s’ gender and ethnicity. However, the director, senior Ellen Johnson, has added her own flair, by designing a set that shows creativity and realism of Salem. With the help of her own travel pictures and Professor Doug Rankin, the set is filled with props, mood lighting, and a tri-level cross that symbolizes the different level of authority discussed within the play.

Most of the performers have to get back into character, for their roles in Oedipus Rex ended a mere three weeks ago. However, there is much confidence in each of the actors and actresses. Veteran performers Johnny Williams and Galen Hughes return as two lead roles, John and Elizabeth Proctor. Sophomore Amanda Grissom will join them on stage as well portraying Abigail Williams.

Many people have come together to help make this play successful. Theater classes have helped work on the set by building props and backdrops, hanging lights, and being the first to witness the performances. Several other performers have been preparing their lines alongside their aforementioned cohorts. Rehearsal has been underway and starting Thursday, November 17th, everyone is invited to watch the play at the Fusion Theater. Located just off of the square, the theater will host the play from Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 P.M. There will also be a showing Sunday afternoon at 2 P.M.

Tickets are $6 with a Monmouth College ID, $7 for students and seniors, and $8 for adults. Tickets are available online.

Tess Jones

Contributing Writer