Stay Connected

Student views

November 18, 2016

The Courier interviewed several students on campus to get their reaction to Dean Masoods report and the faculty Letter of Support. Most students offered their opinions but requested that their names not be used.

One of the students who offered an opinion said they believed protesting students might mistrust the motive of campus leadership. This student explained that while campus leadership, including President Wyatt and Dean Masood, are releasing letters of support to the causes happening on campus, the fact students are still protesting is to ensure that their voice be heard even if it looks like leadership is on their side. “I think these students don’t trust that campus leadership is being genuine in the efforts to bring the campus together so they still feel a need to protest.”

Another student believes the protesting will not gain anything. The explanation for this is that student efforts would be more effective if they rallied with bigger groups to receive more consideration. This student thinks students who are protesting about their discontent are not using the most productive channels of communication to gain the outcomes they are looking for.

Another student who offered an opinion stated that these individuals are not going change anything unless there is a better collective effort. This student explained this saying, “If one person is disrespected, we all need to come together to help that person. Protest is not useful because it’s not a collective effort of the entire campus.” Lastly, the student added that protest is not a useful form of communication because it does not properly convey ideas to the other side.

The overall reaction from each of these students had a commonality: all believed that the problems will be forgotten in a couple of months after the hype dies down.

“We’re not happy with the letter written by faculty. Faculty should not be partisan. The college should not be standing for one party over another.”