Stay Connected

Wait to celebrate Christmas

November 18, 2016

It seems like every year the Christmas season begins as soon as November does. Store windows are adorned with Christmas trees and the radio is plagued with Feliz Navidad. Tis a season for every holiday, so kick Christmas back where it belongs.

It’s Not Even Cold

The average temperature these days is like mid 60s. By no means is that even close to Christmas weather. It’s hard to get into the holiday spirit when it’s still acceptable to wear shorts outside. If anything we should all be alarmed by this warm weather and join the fight against Global Warming.

Enjoy Fall

Why people just skip wonderful fabulous fall just to skip to Christmas remains a mystery. What about Halloween? What is fall if you cannot parade around campus pantsless or dressed in partial lingerie claiming it’s a costume? Let’s not forget about Thanksgiving! It’s the much needed break from classes where most people can go home, eat entirely too much, lie to their family about how wonderful college is, and hide in the bathroom with a bottle of wine when grandma says something racist. Just me? Oh okay.

Not Enough Christmas Music

Face it. There are maybe like 12 Christmas songs that circulate for the holidays. No one, not even Justin Bieber, has created a new holiday season banger to add to the collection of Christmas tunes. While Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas may be a timeless classic, there are only so many times when you can listen to it within a two-month time span.

Equal Opportunity

People are so quick to get all hot and bothered about Christmas that they forget about all the other cool holidays. The birth of Christ is really cool, and in no way should we all not get hyped about it, but you don’t see anyone setting prepping months in advance for Easter. No one is setting out Easter eggs or watching The Passion of Christ on repeat. Save Christmas for December and give holidays like Easter a chance.

Olivia Diaz

Contributing Writer