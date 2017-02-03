Stay Connected

Brady playing for his legacy

Tom Brady will be playing in his NFL record seventh Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday with a chance to win his fifth, which would be the most by any quarterback in NFL history. In my mind, Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play football, but winning this Super Bowl would put him way ahead of everyone else. Not only has he been amazing regular season QB, leading the Patriots to AFC East division champs 13 out of the last 14 seasons, but he has been absolutely incredible in the postseason as well. He holds the record for playoff wins for a QB (24) and playoff games started by a QB (33). He has lead the Patriots to the last six AFC Championship games and played in eleven total AFC Championship games. Even though Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw went undefeated in Super Bowls, winning four each, nobody has played as well as Tom Brady for such a long period of time.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor