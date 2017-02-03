Stay Connected

Campus construction continues

February 3, 2017

Monmouth College prides itself on maintaining a well-kept campus that attracts students and their families, as well as visitors. With recent construction, the aesthetic appeal has diminished.

Noticeably, the majority of the construction is taking place between the Huff Center and Bowers Hall. Closed streets, blocked sidewalks, and muddy grounds have caused many students to complain and question the purpose of the project.

Vice President of Finance and Business, Richard Marshall says that the construction “Involves the installation of a new storm sewer and is tied to completion of the Bowers Hall parking lot.” It is necessary that the college undergoes such a project due to “New city, state, and federal regulations” that state “All water that falls on a property must be contained or managed on the property.” The new sewer line satisfies these requirements and will reduce the flooding on Fifth Street and East Boston Street.

Director of Facilities Management, Sarah Young, says that there is not a definitive date for completion. Do to “unforeseen predicaments including misrepresented footings marked for the Huff Center, unmarked utilities, and inclement weather,” Young can only say it will be done “soon.”

As for the possibility of new parking, a problem that aggravates many students, the Bowers Parking Lot is nearly complete. Set to be finished in the spring, what is left to be done includes striping, lighting, and landscaping. Richard Marshall says that “the intended users are residents of Bowers Hall,” and will hopefully be opened before the end of the school year.

As for other updates and improvements, the common area on the first floor of Bowers Hall is receiving a facelift. New carpet and wallpaper were installed as well as a bigger television and contemporary fireplace. Clinton Street, the road in front of Pattee and Graham Halls, has received proposals for patching and resurfacing.

Marshall adds, “We are beginning to plan for some other major facilities improvements, but the planning is in the early stages.” Additionally, there is a “campus beautification initiative” that is currently in the works. A variety of proposals have been suggested in regards to a total campus landscaping plan, where one could “significantly affect the future of Clinton Street,” according to Marshall.

Though the Monmouth College campus may not be as picturesque as before, the projects being done will enhance the function and the overall look, in due time.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer