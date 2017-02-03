Stay Connected

Global Public Health minor approved

February 3, 2017

After being proposed just last year, Monmouth College faculty approved a new minor in December as a part of the Triad which was introduced two years ago. Global Public Health is the second Triad, being put into effect in the upcoming fall semester. Global Food Security has already been implemented as the first Triad, aiming to prepare students to better understand and help provide attainable and sustainable solutions that help feed billions of people.

On the other hand, the Global Public Health curriculum will allow a variety of academic backgrounds to prepare themselves for a wide range of health related careers. Interdisciplinary, elective courses include, but are not limited to Anthropology, Biology, Exercise Science and Spanish, fulfilling two of the five credits. There are two new courses required to achieve the minor: Introduction to Public Health and Introduction to Epidemiology.

To complete the five credits needed, students can get an approved internship, create an independent research project, or study abroad. The ACM Program offers Global Public Health learning opportunities in Costa Rica and Merida, Mexico, where students will also enhance their spanish language skills. In accordance, Professor Gaster now offers Latin American Studies to assist in their learning. In the fall semester of 2017, Amsterdam will also be an option for those who are interested in learning global health in another country.

Professor Joan Wertz, one of the authors of the new Triad has worked with other faculty to devise this particular minor that she believes “Will be of interest to a lot of students. Whether they are interested in medical school, becoming a nurse or even business administration, communication and more, Global Public Health provides a great background relevant to many health careers.”

Before the second Triad fills students’ schedules, Monmouth College is currently looking for additional faculty to teach Modern Languages and Kinesiology courses to ensure program success. Incoming students, underclassmen and even juniors are invited to discuss this new educational opportunity with Joan Wertz in CSB 130.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer