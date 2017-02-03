Stay Connected

How to maintain that spring break bod

February 3, 2017

In just over a month, some students will embark on a long journey to a warmer destination, filled with sunny skies, sandy toes, and swimsuits. No longer covering up in the baggy sweatpants or long sleeve shirts that Illinois weather forces people to wear, your body takes center stage. Scary? It shouldn’t be. There’s still plenty of time to achieve that “Spring Break Bod!”

To achieve a body that puts Baywatch to shame, there’s work to put in. First, grab your spring break crew and hit the gym. By teaming up with some friends who will be standing next to you on the beach, you hold each other accountable. It also provides great support and motivation when a groutfit seems like reasonable attire while in 80 degree weather.

Half the battle is getting to the gym. Once you’re there, be sure to make the most of your time. Engage in an intense workout that boosts your heart rate and burn calories. Do some weightlifting to become stronger. Run on the treadmill or glide on the elliptical. Pick a plan that works best for you. Ladies, Kayla Itsines created a workout called “Beach Body Guide” and guys, there’s a “Built for the Beach” program for you to utilize!

Make sure to visit the kitchen once the workout is finished. Hydrate with plenty of water and consume the recommended amounts of food. Protein will help your body build muscle and carbohydrates will keep you raring to go. Eat fruits and veggies and your occasional doughnut. Balance is good.

However, none of this is required to achieve the spring break body. Be confident in your own skin and exuberate positive body image. Wear the one piece instead of the two. Keep a t-shirt on. There’s no rule saying you have to tan before you get to the beach. Never has there been one specific body type that screams “beach body,” so show yours off, or don’t. Whatever you do, love the body that you have and own it.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer