Stay Connected

Scots defense shines against Grinnell

February 3, 2017

The women’s basketball team traveled to Beloit this past Saturday to take on the Buccaneers. Maddie Dohleman made 71% of her shots and six Scots made three-point shots, but it wasn’t enough as Monmouth fell to Beloit 64-37.

The Scots got off to a slow start on offense but held Beloit to 13 points in the first quarter which helped Monmouth stay close. The Scots cut Beloit’s lead to six early in the second quarter when Rebecca Gallis hit a three-pointer. Beloit ended the first half on a 14-9 run to take a 31-20 lead at the break.

With six minutes left in the third quarter junior Keri Dodson hit a three-pointer to cut Beloit’s lead to eight. It was all Beloit the rest of the quarter though as they pushed their lead up to 20 going into the final quarter. The Scots played even with Beloit for most of the fourth quarter but couldn’t cut into the Bucs lead as Beloit won 64-37 on 50% shooting from the field.

Monmouth took on Grinnell in an away matchup on January 31st. The Scots played great defensively, holding Grinnell to 32.7% shooting from the field and 26% from behind the arc, but Monmouth fell short to the Pioneers 55-46.

It was a low scoring first quarter for both teams, but the scoring increased and Grinnell lead 23-17 at the half. The Scots took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Pioneers scored seven straight to push their lead back to six. Monmouth wasn’t able to cut into Grinnell’s lead the rest of the game. “Tonight we were very efficient in our defense but our offense was a little rusty,” said junior Izy Todd after the game. “We want to focus on perfecting our defensive principles, putting the family atmosphere back into the program, and utilizing opportunities to get better.”

Monmouth’s next game will be a home game against St. Norbert on Saturday at 1 P.M.

Cooper Pauley

Contributing Writer