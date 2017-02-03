Stay Connected

Track and Field continues to improve

February 3, 2017

It was a busy weekend for the Monmouth College track and field program as the meet spanned two days with the men performing on Friday evening followed by the women’s competing Saturday morning and afternoon. It was time well spent though, as the team churned out five impressive performances that placed in the top 30 nationally at the Squig Converse Invite.

Two of the top 30 nationally ranked performances came from Senior Ethan Reschke as he finished second in the 400-meter dash clocking a time of 49.93 and in the 200-meter race finished with a time of 22.62. Also, on the men’s side pole-vaulter Dan Evers achieved a lifetime best reaching a height of 16 feet 4-3/4 inches. The personal best moved him to a fourth place ranking nationally. Sophomore John Hintz finished out the nationally recognized performances on the men’s side with a personal-best weight throw of 54 feet 10-1/4 inches. On the distance side of events Junior Cooper Pauley posted an eighteen second personal best in the 5,000 meter race as he ran to a 15:43.40 to round out a day of great performances from the sprint, distance, and field events.

The women hit the track on Saturday and the charge was lead by Junior Joanna Podosek, who crossed the line in the 800 in a time of 2:18.60. In the hurdles, Freshman Vanessa Caldwell had a day to remember as she broke her personal best twice in the 60-meter hurdles. The terrific day for her started off in prelims where she clocked a then personal best time of 9.50. Then, later in the day when the 60-meter hurdles finals rolled around she bettered her personal best even further posting a time of 9.39 to cap off a day of stellar races.

Distance coach, Jonathan Welty, had this to say of the team’s performance last weekend, “Whitewater was a great meet for our team developmentally. We showed a log of progression for both men and women and we are starting to show what we can really do. This meet will be a big turning point in the season for both teams.”

This weekend the men’s and women’s track team will travel to Bloomington, Illinois to compete in the Keck Invitation at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Tate Heiple

Contributing Writer