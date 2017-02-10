Stay Connected

Depeche Mode carries deep political message in new album

Ever since the 1980’s, Depeche Mode has been making amazing synthpop music that contain themes of religion, lust, and politics. Some of their most famous songs include “Enjoy the Silence,” “Just Can’t Get Enough,” and “Personal Jesus.” Last Friday they released their first single in four years, “Where’s the Revolution;” from their upcoming album “Spirit,” that will be released on March 17. The music of the song is very reminiscent to the sound of their previous 2013 album “Delta Machine.” Although a lot of people were surprised at the strong political message that “Where’s the Revolution” carries, people seem to forget that Depeche Mode has been writing songs with political themes all throughout their career; with one of the more popular ones being “People are People.”

One thing that is very certain is that this new song’s lyrics, written by guitarist Martin Gore, are more relevant than ever. The main lyrics of the song are “Where’s the revolution/come on people/ you’re letting me down.” Lead singer, Dave Gahan, told Independent.com that “If we want things to change, a revolution, we need to talk about it and about caring about what goes on in the world. It doesn’t seem the way things are in London. We seem to be going in another direction, and I think Martin felt like he needed to express that.”

The sad thing is that things are not looking too good here in the United States either; or anywhere in the world for that matter. “Your rights abused/ your views refused/ they manipulate and threaten/ with terror as a weapon/ scare you till you’re stupefied/ wear you down until you’re on their side.” Art is subjective, and people take meaning into it depending on their experiences.

So these lyrics could also relate to the people in the U.S., mostly marginalized groups, that are struggling to figure out what will happen to them during the next four years. The song ends with a pensive thought, “The train is coming/ get on board/ the engine’s humming/ get on board.” The train might be a metaphor for the revolution that is coming for change, or perhaps it has already started.

