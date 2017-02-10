Stay Connected

Scots take on conference foes

February 10, 2017

Monmouth juniors Maddie Dohleman and Keri Dodson combined for 27 points and the Scots hit on 35% on their three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough against St. Norbert on Saturday.

St. Norbert jumped out to an 11-5 lead halfway through the first quarter, but thanks to a three-pointer by Izy Todd and another from Dodson the Scots only trailed by five at the end of the quarter. Monmouth pulled within three points of the Green Knights early in the second quarter, but St. Norbert started to slowly pull away and lead 37-27 at halftime. Monmouth got off to a slow start in the third quarter and St. Norbert added to their lead. In the final quarter Monmouth shot well from behind the arc, but couldn’t put a dent into the Green Knights lead. St. Norbert came away with the win 77-54.

Monmouth travelled to Cornell College to take on the Rams in a Wednesday night conference matchup. Eight Scots scored in the game including 12 points each from Demi Johnson and Keri Dodson. Monmouth got off to a strong start and was up by three early on in the game. Cornell came back and took the lead but only held a four point lead at the end of the first quarter. Cornell added to their lead early in the second quarter, but the Scots played even with the Rams the rest of the half and were only down by eight at the break.

After Monmouth cut their deficit to three with 6:30 left in the third quarter the Rams went on a 14-0 run to take a commanding lead. Monmouth tried to fight back in the fourth quarter, but the Scots could not stop Cornell’s high-powered offense. Cornell shot over 50% from three-point range in the second half and that was enough to pull away from Monmouth and win 80-46.

Monmouth will head north to take on Lawrence University on Saturday.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor